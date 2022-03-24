By Regina Cho
  03.24.2022

Just yesterday (Mar. 23), the multifaceted artist Omar Apollo dropped off his latest single “Tamagotchi.” The track is named after the nostalgic early 2000’s keepsake toy and boasts production from legendary producers, Chad Hugo and Pharrell. “Tamagotchi” arrives following the exciting official announcement of his highly anticipated debut album IVORY, due Apr. 8 via Warner Records. On the song, Apollo makes the best use of the latin-influenced beat:

Bitch, this Tamagotchi tour bus through Milwaukee/ Bitch, I’m making bread (Bread) sound like Pavarotti bitch, my bag Céline (Céline)/ You can’t get it off me (Off me) bitch, this not my scene (Scene)/ Vamos pa’ Miami (Miami)

Feel on my waistline I’m in LA, four hours away, just hit me on FaceTime (FaceTime)/ Feeling so good, feeling so good, singing a bass line (Bass) your body is on me, you touching up on me, we cum at the same timе (Same time)/ At the samе time, you with somebody, or are you cool?

In support of the forthcoming project, Omar will also head out on his “Desvelado Tour” this spring seeing multiple new and rescheduled stops along the route, including two performances at Coachella and shows in Eugene, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, New Orleans and Orlando. The “Desvelado Tour” features support from Deb Never and begins on Apr. 5 in Portland and wraps up in London on June 16.

“Tamagotchi” marks the fifth single from the album closely following “Killing Me,” “Invincible” featuring Daniel Caesar. Prior to that, Omar Apollo returned in November last year with his single “Bad Life” featuring Kali Uchis. The track marked Omar’s first release to follow his Spotify Singles cover of “California Dreamin’” and also a rework of last summer’s “Go Away.”

Be sure to press play on Omar Apollo’s brand new single “Tamagotchi” down below.

