Disturbing footage has surfaced of an encounter between a white cop and a Black DoorDash driver.

In a clip that circulated the internet over the weekend, 28-year-old Delane Gordon is interacting with the police officer, who pulled him over for speeding, per the Washington Post. He hands over his driver’s license from the seat of his car and is immediately ordered to exit the vehicle. “Get out!” the unidentified cop said, to which Gordon replied, “You can’t do that, officer, because I called for your supervisor. I have my license.”

The officer then insisted that the Black man was “resisting” and not providing his identification as requested. When Gordon said that he was “uncomfortable,” the cop declared, “I don’t give a fuck what you feel like, I said get out” before attempting to pull him out and shocking him with a stun gun. Though he was unarmed throughout the incident, the 28-year-old now faces charges of speeding, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

As the Washington Post reported, Gordon was pulled over as he was making a DoorDash delivery. The back-and-forth with the officer occurred after his repeated requests to speak to the cop’s supervisor. With hopes to “raise awareness” about his client’s case, Attorney Ryan Wheeler shared the video of the interaction on social media. He also claimed that asking Gordon’s questions “shouldn’t be met with an immediate escalation, shouldn’t be met with an officer interpreting that exchange as a challenge to his authority.”

Following the case, the Hamilton County District Attorney’s office requested a probe into the case. “We anticipate a release of the full body camera video and Internal Affairs report, as soon as those investigations are closed,” said Collegedale Police Department’s Lt. Jamie Heath.

See a clip from the interaction below.