While simultaneously working on her next project Congratulations, Suni, Georgia’s very own Suni MF recently announced she will be releasing new music on the 22nd of each month, and she has yet to miss a beat. Today (Mar. 22), Suni MF circles back around for another release as promised, this time presenting her brand new “Backing It Up” track, premiered exclusively with REVOLT.

The music video is shot by Contrast Camera and features Suni playing some keys while a dancer keeps her undivided attention. Anchored by some strong, bold chords, Suni MF slides over Scottiie GLAZE’s hard-hitting production with a flow that makes “Backing It Up” the perfect party record:

Told y’all n***as is foot on your neck season, switched the team up, still winning the next season, call me Brady/ I never tell my bitch to pull up, I always hit two because you know bitches be flaky

The Atlanta-based rising artist made sure to delve into the inspiration behind one of her favorite bars on the song. “One of my favorite lines in ‘Backing It Up’ is: ‘Told you niggas its foot on your neck season, switch the team up still win in the next season… Call me Brady,'” she reveals to REVOLT. “That line was just about how sometimes you have to switch your team up and when you do you’re still a winner and will win in the next season like Tom Brady did when he left the Patriots. Let’s just say I just really wanted to talk some shit I ain’t know it was gonna be a hit.”

Prior to this, Suni dropped off her “’22” single last month to kickstart her consistent series drops. She also launched her acting career in Issa Rae’s newest show “Rap Sh*t,” premiering on HBO in Spring 2022.

Be sure to press play on Suni MF’s brand new music video for “Backing It Up” down below.