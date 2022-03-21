For many years, Jamal Crawford was the blueprint for NBA reserves. Although he managed to stay on the court after his 40th birthday (which is quite impressive), the 21-year veteran decided to throw in the towel on his 42nd birthday this past Sunday. “Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush,” Crawford said in a tweet posted late Sunday night. “Thank you basketball, I owe you everything.” Although it may have came as a shock to some, Jamal’s decision to hang it up was bound to happen sooner than later. Nonetheless, he will truly be missed on the court.

Crawford, who was lethal with his elite handling and bucket-getting repertoire, redefined the NBA role of a bench scorer and played for nine different teams over the course of his career. J Crossover was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 2000 where he spent his first four years as a professional hooper. Through his memorable and exciting career, he suited up for the Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Blazers, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and Nets. In that time, he became the NBA’s premiere bench scorer. The Seattle native averaged 14.6 points per game and won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award three times, once with the Hawks and twice with the Clippers.

The future Hall-Of-Famer was a full-time NBA reserve at the age of 38 for the Suns. In his final game for Phoenix, he became the oldest player in NBA history to score 50 or more points at 39 years old. Setting himself up for this special moment, Jamal Crawford has kept busy with NBA broadcast work over the past year and continues to serve as a role model and mentor for the younger generation of NBA stars.

Congratulations and thank you for years of memorable highlights and buckets, J Crossover!