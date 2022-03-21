A little over a week ago, Mooski officially shared his debut album, Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken. The new project includes appearances from names like K Camp, Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Preceding the project release, the Alabama-born artist won over fans with soul-baring hits like “Scuba Diving,” “Soul Bleed,” and “Track Star.”

Over the weekend, Mooski kept the momentum going by sharing the official visual for a stand-out record from Melodic Therapy 4 The Broken. The freshly released “Counting Time” track is a reimagination of Anthony Hamilton’s classic “Charlene”:

Woke up this mornin’ to a text I woke up to an empty bed/ That empty glass of wine, got thoughts flyin’ through my head/ Knowin’ that this time, she was way more than upset/ I call her phone, no answer (Yeah) I tried to call her phone, she didn’t pick up

Lord knows, I love her, got a lot of love to give her, I sent it in a text, it didn’t deliver, woah-oh/ Now I’m wonderin’ (Did you do this by yourself?) or was it one of them? (Or your friends in your ear?)/

Last year, Mooski delivered a massive hit record with his single “Track Star,” a Woodpecker-produced ode to women that get cold feet in a relationship when things get difficult. Much in part thanks to Tik Tok, “Track Star” has since gone completely viral, creating dance challenges and introducing the Alabama rising star’s music to scores of new fans. Back in March, the melodic cut also became both Mooski’s first entry into the Billboard Hot 100 and Gold-certified record, further raising his overall profile. The accompanying clip stars fellow peer Coi Leray as his love interest.

Be sure to press play on Mooski’s brand new music video for “Counting Time” down below.