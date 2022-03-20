The endless paternity tests, family drama, and laughs are coming to an end as NBCUniversal has announced the “Maury” show will not continue after this season.

Deadline confirmed the report on Sunday (March 20), reporting it was a mutual decision between the studio and the celebrated host Maury Povich to call it quits.

Maury, apparently, was ready to walk away from daytime television years ago. “Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my the NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show,” Povich told Deadline. “Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal.”

“Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course,” Tracie Wilson, EVP, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios, said in a statement to Deadline. “Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn’t be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career.”

While new episodes will air through September, repeats will continue to run on the network. Twitter, of course, had plenty to say about “Maury” ending after three decades.

“Did anybody else love watching Maury and Jerry Springer just for the messiness and drama then glad that their scenarios aren’t happening to you?” One Twitter user wrote.

“Maury got cancelled? Let’s riot,” wrote another.

“Maury getting cancelled is the true sign of the end times,” one person chimed in.

“Maury has been cancelled?” One tweeter asked. “But where are those women going now for DNA tests to find their baby daddy ? LMAO! Better get on the pill, sis.”

“Maury being canceled is really hurting me. Being in the audience for a paternity test episode was on my bucket list,” another said.

One tweeter wrote: “Maury was just a messy man getting paid doing it. I love him but damn 30 seasons ???”

Another posed a great question: ”MAURY IS ENDING?!?! BUT HOW ARE WE EVER GOING TO KNOW WHO THE FATHER IS NOW ???”

Check out more Twitter reactions below:

Maury got cancelled? Let’s riot — lover girl (@kindacraybabe) March 20, 2022

Maury getting cancelled is the true sign of the end times — Kyle (@kbximaging) March 20, 2022

Maury has been cancelled? But where are those women going now for DNA tests to find their baby daddy? LMAO! Better get on the pill,sis. — Ken Howell (@KenHowe72469370) March 20, 2022

Maury being canceled is really hurting me. Being in the audience for a paternity test episode was on my bucket list 😢💔 — L Boogie Wit Da Hoodie (@LauRenLikeRalph) March 20, 2022

I just want to say to the ppl and staff of The Maury Show " Who else is going to find these fathers lol. It was a good 31 years brother. — King Richie Rich (@BrotheRock2) March 20, 2022

Maury was just a messy ass man getting paid doing it 😭😭😭😭 I love him but damn 30 seasons ??? — NIYA🤩 (@Therealniyaniya) March 20, 2022

Bruh NBC really want Maury and Jerry gone, they better not take out Steve next. pic.twitter.com/YLqYqvhmvN — RJ (@somberRJ) March 20, 2022

I don’t even watch Maury but it’s one of them things u need present for life to properly function, Like a program on a computer.. an exe file, if u will. — PhillyTheBoss.com (@PhillyTheBoss) March 20, 2022

All of the fathers have been found; now, Maury can rest https://t.co/N4BXwF5ssf — Marc Normandin (@Marc_Normandin) March 20, 2022

MAURY IS ENDING?!?!?! 😩😩😩😩 BUT HOW ARE WE GOING TO KNOW WHO THE FATHER IS NOW???? 💔 — 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🖤 (@melissax1125) March 19, 2022

Did anybody else love watching Maury and Jerry Springer just for the messiness and drama and then glad that their scenarios aren’t happening to you? pic.twitter.com/8iuqrJnmhY — ☆𝓙𝓪𝓱𝓴𝓮𝓮𝓶☆ (@jahkeemstar) March 20, 2022

MAURY IS CANCELED! But we’ll *always* have Chicken Tetrazzini 🍝 pic.twitter.com/tle6gkB7u0 — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 20, 2022