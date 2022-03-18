Today (Mar. 18), Fantasy File and Tsar Joe — collectively known as New General Catalogue, or NGC — have unveiled a new single titled “River,” which blends a variety of genres into a sonic masterpiece that’s centered around love woes that many can certainly relate to. Via press release, the South London duo further explained the meaning behind their latest release:

“’River’ is a song about insecurities in a relationship and how fear of being replaced by another human being can affect how you see someone in a relationship. when there is a lack of trust and no trust placed in your partner human beings tend to place their trust in the wrong things. Hence the lyric, ‘place your trust in me baby.’ River to us is a song that is reflective both of our mood and experiences in life, coupled with our desire to make music that is both introspective and wide ranging in its ability to place people in a desired mindstate.”

“River” follows last year’s “Set101” and “Set102,” both of which match the newer drop’s vibes with elements of electronic and soul vibes, all of which tell their story without the need for heavy vocals or the usual smoke and mirrors seen on the current music landscape. In addition to the track, fans can also check out a matching visualizer courtesy of Paul Johnson Rojas (or Pol.Ocho) of Say Goodnight Films, who provides distorted, vintage clips of footage that beautifully matches the song’s overall subject matter. The duo further explain:

“The visualiser is an esoteric and artistic piece that is meant to both visually stimulate the viewer and visually open their mind to a “River” of risqué thoughts and feelings whilst also being oddly beautiful in a dark twisted fantasy kind of way. Both a cure and an assault on the senses where the chaos rages but the harmony subsides.”

Press play on New General Catalogue‘s “River” below. It’s hopeful that there is plenty more where this and aforementioned singles come from.