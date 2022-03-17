Still fresh off her influential and talked about performance at this year’s Superbowl, Grammy-winning artist Mary J. Blige will forever be iconic.

Dubbed as “Auntie Mary” in the familial space of Black families, the “Power Book: II Ghost” actress gave a little meaning as to why she’s called the “rich aunt” who considers nieces and nephews as their children.

In promotion of her new album, Good Morning Gorgeous, Blige joined E! News’ “Daily Pop” co-host Justin Sylvester in a virtual interview. The two discussed her life, new album and more. However, one part of the conversation got listeners attention. Sylvester jokingly compared himself to the singer saying he too will be the “cool auntie” that will always have a “bag” during the holidays for his own nieces and nephews.

“Do you think you’re ever gonna get to the day where you’re like, ‘Damn, I maybe should’ve done it,'” he asked in reference to the singer having kids of her own. The 51-year-old icon exchanged a few laughs with Sylvester and said, “Well I’m not there yet,” she explained. “I’m good. Listen, I have nieces and nephews forever. I’m always watching how people are scrambling around for babysitters. I don’t want to go through that. I like my freedom. I like being able to get up and go and move and do what I want to do.”

She added, “I don’t want to tend to someone all the time, you know? Right now that’s where I’m at. I don’t think it’s going to happen.”



While motherhood may be on the back burner, Blige recently sat down with DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God on “The Breakfast Club” and spoke more about the meaning of her fourteenth studio album.

“It’s nothing vain about that. It’s a positive affirmation,” she said. “It’s something I had to say to myself when I was in a very, very dark situation because I was never enough…nothing was never enough. Maybe this person hates me more than I hate me so I had to find a way to love myself out that situation.”

She attributed getting up in the morning and looking in the mirror is a reminder to remember one’s self worth. Good Morning Gorgeous reached no.1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and is available on all streaming platforms.