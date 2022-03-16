JAY-Z and Dame Dash are attempting to put an end to the back-and-forth surrounding Dash’s Reasonable Doubt NFT. In court documents filed on Tuesday (March 15), Hov’s lawyer Alex Spiro revealed that both parties are “in the process of meeting and conferring to determine whether they can reach a settlement agreement that would resolve this case.”

As fans know, Hov and Roc-A-Fella sued Dash over his attempted sale of Reasonable Doubt as a non-fungible token (NFT). Through Spiro, they argued that Dash — who “merely owns a 1/3 equity interest” in the label — did not own the copyrights and therefore had no right to sell it “or any individual ownership interests in Reasonable Doubt.” They asked the court to hold Dash accountable for theft and breaching his fiduciary duties and requested that the NFT auction be blocked. U.S. District Court Judge John Cronan later stopped the sales via a temporary restraining order.

Amid the case, Dash denied that he was trying to sell the entire album. Instead, he explained that he was only looking to sell his rights. In an interview with Shannon Sharpe, he revealed that he only countersued to defend himself against false claims that were made in the initial lawsuit.

“He sued me for something he said that I did that I didn’t, and then I just had to sue him because he was redirecting funds for Reasonable Doubt,” the Harlem native said. “I didn’t realize it. I would never sue somebody I used to hustle with—I’m not into suing anybody. I was disappointed. I think it’s embarrassing.”

Dash later confessed that he knew he couldn’t sell any portion of Reasonable Doubt, according to Spiro.

In Tuesday’s filing, Hov’s lawyer asked the judge to allow settlement talks until April 1. If both parties are unable to reach an agreement, Spiro will file a separate motion requesting the permanent block of any Reasonable Doubt auctions.