By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2022

Today (Mar. 15), Tiana Major9 unveils her new EP Fool Me Once, which contains four soulful cuts for fans to enjoy — including the previously released single “Try Peace.” Another track, the opener “2 seater,” features an assist from Smino and sees the collaborators harmonizing about spending quality time with that special someone over production from PRGRSHN and Phoelix:

“I’m never not thinking, I think I think too much, I keep the feelings tucked, playing though, hoping you, don’t call my bluff, this is scary are we getting close? When you’re around me I do the most, can’t hide it no more, it shows, I introduce you to D’Angelo and Esperanza, tryna impress you is all I do Stevie Wonder, we feeling mellow so I play some Jay Dee, queue up the Kanye cause I see you waiting, I’m taking you to places you ain’t been, my playlist is how you get to know me…”

Fool Me Once follows the 2020 EP At Sixes And Sevens, a conceptual masterpiece consisting of nine songs and a collaboration alongside EARTHGANG on the standout “Collide,” which also landed on the official soundtrack for Queen & Slim. Songs from At Sixes And Sevens continued to live on thanks to subsequent efforts like Back At Sixes And Sevens and last year’s Major Mantras. Outside of her solo work, Major9‘s angelic vocals can also be heard on songs like Lucky Daye’s “On Read,” Shakka’s “Scuba Deep / A Pipe Dream,” and Kojey Radical‘s “Reason To Smile.”

Press play on Tiana Major9’s Fool Me Once. In related news, the London songstress is currently on an American tour with Jazmine Sullivan in support of her “Heaux Tales” tour — you can see the remaining dates below.

“Heaux Tales” tour dates:
Mar. 16 — Boston, House of Blues Boston
Mar. 17 — Brooklyn, Kings Theatre
Mar. 18 — Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia
Mar. 20 — Washington, D.C., The Anthem
Mar. 22 — Cincinnati, Bogart’s
Mar. 23 — Cleveland, House of Blues Cleveland
Mar. 25 — Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit
Mar. 27 — Toronto, CA, History
Mar. 29 — Minneapolis, Fillmore Minneapolis
Mar. 30 — Chicago, House of Blues Chicago

Tags in this article:
Tags
EPs
Tiana Major9

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

BK x Tee Grizzley | 'Beyond the Streamer'

In this final episode of “Beyond the Streamer,” Tee Grizzley and Brand & Creative Strategy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.07.2022
Watch

Maxie James | 'Drive What Drives You'

Maxie James, self-taught fashion designer and CEO, drives us through a day in her life ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.09.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
View More