Today (Mar. 15), Tiana Major9 unveils her new EP Fool Me Once, which contains four soulful cuts for fans to enjoy — including the previously released single “Try Peace.” Another track, the opener “2 seater,” features an assist from Smino and sees the collaborators harmonizing about spending quality time with that special someone over production from PRGRSHN and Phoelix:

“I’m never not thinking, I think I think too much, I keep the feelings tucked, playing though, hoping you, don’t call my bluff, this is scary are we getting close? When you’re around me I do the most, can’t hide it no more, it shows, I introduce you to D’Angelo and Esperanza, tryna impress you is all I do Stevie Wonder, we feeling mellow so I play some Jay Dee, queue up the Kanye cause I see you waiting, I’m taking you to places you ain’t been, my playlist is how you get to know me…”

Fool Me Once follows the 2020 EP At Sixes And Sevens, a conceptual masterpiece consisting of nine songs and a collaboration alongside EARTHGANG on the standout “Collide,” which also landed on the official soundtrack for Queen & Slim. Songs from At Sixes And Sevens continued to live on thanks to subsequent efforts like Back At Sixes And Sevens and last year’s Major Mantras. Outside of her solo work, Major9‘s angelic vocals can also be heard on songs like Lucky Daye’s “On Read,” Shakka’s “Scuba Deep / A Pipe Dream,” and Kojey Radical‘s “Reason To Smile.”

Press play on Tiana Major9’s Fool Me Once. In related news, the London songstress is currently on an American tour with Jazmine Sullivan in support of her “Heaux Tales” tour — you can see the remaining dates below.

“Heaux Tales” tour dates:

Mar. 16 — Boston, House of Blues Boston

Mar. 17 — Brooklyn, Kings Theatre

Mar. 18 — Philadelphia, The Met Philadelphia

Mar. 20 — Washington, D.C., The Anthem

Mar. 22 — Cincinnati, Bogart’s

Mar. 23 — Cleveland, House of Blues Cleveland

Mar. 25 — Detroit, The Fillmore Detroit

Mar. 27 — Toronto, CA, History

Mar. 29 — Minneapolis, Fillmore Minneapolis

Mar. 30 — Chicago, House of Blues Chicago