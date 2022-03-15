Last year, Gramzunkut dropped off the well-received single “Wanna Ride on My Wave (Bank Roll),” which received support from the likes of hip hop legend Kid Capri. Some time later, the Harlem talent liberated an official video for the track, which mainly sees him popping bottles on a yacht with beautiful women. It’s the kind of imagery that perfectly matches Gramzunkut’s boisterous bars about women, money, and all that money has to offer:

“I’m so local, Timbs on the concrete, I’m international, the sand covers my two feet, been gettin’ money, nothin’ new to me, B, y’all chump change niggas flashin’ fake jewelry, impressin’ bitches wit’ fake ass and fake titties, gettin’ robbed by bum niggas wit’ no money, fuck is the ’cause, little nigga, better tighten up, Gramzunkut, I’m good in every hood, huh?”

Just last month, Gramzunkut kept his musical momentum going with another catchy cut titled “Still Dippin Doenutz,” which also serves as an advertisement of sorts for his business of the same name. The sequel to 2016’s “Dippin’ Doe’nut’z” also sees an accompanying clip, which takes viewers to a cannabis-friendly event in support of “Smoke Champs,” an offshoot of N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s wildly successful REVOLT series “Drink Champs.”

Via press release, Gramzunkut spoke on his entrepreneurial spirit, and how it feels to be seeing success in regards to both music and fashion:

“It’s amazing to have myself, my music, and my clothing brand on display where the where the ball drops for everyone to see. When you have all walks of life getting introduced to your brand, it’s an unbelievable feeling.”

Press play on Gramzunkut’s videos for “Wanna Ride on My Wave (Bank Roll)” and “”Still Dippin Doenutz” below. As the artist reveals, collaborations with PMD of EPMD and General Steele of Smif-n-Wessun lie on the horizon.