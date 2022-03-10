Nineteen-year-old Jadun Byrd was shot and killed while FaceTiming his mother, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. On the morning of March 2, the teenager requested a ride from Lyft so he could meet up with his mother, Leslie Byrd, who works at the Homer G. Phillips Health Center in St. Louis.

Jadun would reportedly head over to his mother’s job in order to use to her vehicle when she was working. However, Leslie said that as she FaceTimed Jadun he was dropped off at the wrong building this time. “He said, ‘Mama I’m lost.’ … So I told him to look to the left and he looked to the left and then that’s when I seen the phone drop and I heard three shots,” she said.