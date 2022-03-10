Following his alignment with Conway The Machine‘s Drumwork Music Group, Jae Skeese has been quickly making his way to the forefront of hip hop’s rising stars. Following a couple of amazing freestyles for the L.A. Leakers and Bootleg Kev, the Buffalo emcee decided to bless the masses with a new banger titled “Against The Grain,” a Cee Gee-produced number that features Conway and Flee Lord. As expected, all three waste little time delivering hard-hitting bars about getting to the bag and dispatching all competitors in the process:

“I was on my mission for money hella things was coming secondary, like the month of February, fake and snake vibes you never catch ’em near me, as far as rap, I bury cats like pet cemetery, still ain’t universally accepted yeah this lesson sketched up in my theories, it’s cool, I keep it smoother than the leathers in the seven series, ain’t no stress you hear me, my shorty asked me, ‘Where you think this gift of God will get you?'”

“Against The Grain” is said to be taken from the forthcoming EP Iroquois Pliskin. That in turn will act as an appetizer of sorts for is official Drumwork debut Abolished Uncertainties. Last year, he teamed up with Billie Essco for the joint effort Godbody, complete with added collaborations alongside OG Sole, Jrop Dead, and Bread. His last solo offering, Asphalt Calligraphy, arrived in 2020.

In a past interview with The Lifestyle NYC, Jae Skeese spoke on how he partnered up with Conway, which happened shortly after quitting his current job at the time:

“I kid you not, two days after I quit, which was June 10th because I quit on June 8th, I got an inbox from Conway saying that he wanted to work with me. Now I think it’s just a feature or something like that … But he replied saying “Nah, I ain’t talking bout no song, I’m bouta start this label, and I’m tryna fuck with you, what’s up?”

Press play on “Against The Grain” below.