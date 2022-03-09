Just last month, Jay Critch dropped off his well-received collaboration track with Harry Fraud. This week, he makes his swift return with a brand new cut titled “Click It.” The new song comes paired with a Hundo-directed visual that moves with the quick pace of the track to show fans an inside look into Critch’s crazy lifestyle. With scenes of him in Maybach, at the club, and at the fancy crib flashing across the screen, Jay Critch delivers his bars with ease:

I’m not on location, hood fave I’m in the shit with some millions/ Scratch that I’m in this shit for some billions, I used to go get a state on my Timberlands/ I make a bag with my bro we split it/ Hop in the foreign I push a button I click it like I was fixing it/ He broke he ain’t fix it, I roll the dice for the 4, 5, 6’s

It’s been a few months since Jay Critch unleashed his Critch Tape project. The body of work is filled with 23 tracks and features from names like Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Drakeo The Ruler. After he steadily kept the momentum going by consistently sharing visuals, he made his return with a brand new track titled “Deadline” featuring Prince Swanny and “Gifted.”

Jay Critch closed out his 2020 by releasing the Signed With Love project. Clocking in at 11 tracks in just under 30 minutes, the body of work has received accompanying visuals such as “Take Out,” “Talk,” and “Been That.” That year, he also shared a couple loose tracks, including cuts like “Bronny.” He can also be heard on tracks like “Execute” with Tank God, Slayer’s “OUTSIDE,” and “Get A Bag” with DJ Cruz and STVSH.

Be sure to press play on Jay Critch’s brand new music video for “Click It” down below.