Back in January, Dave From The Grave blessed the masses with Decemblurr, a late holiday gift that came with seven hard-hitting cuts and a single feature from STN Earl. Last month, the Orlando, Florida star kept his momentum going with 50 Shades of Grave, a 14-song body of work with production assistance from Vincent Macauly, SkipOnDaBeat, Zoo.Wav, JB Flyboi, Obe Tre, Saki, CheckOTB, and more.

The opening track, “Forget Me,” sees Dave rapping about success causes friends and women to change around him for the worse:

“I done seen that love turn to envy, came up and you ain’t wanna help me, it was all good when my pockets was empty, you niggas don’t like me, they too scared to tell me, these hoes in my face, they be tryna be friendly, bitch said don’t forget about her when I blow up, but if I don’t blow up, that bih gon’ forget me, if I don’t blow up, that hoe gon’ neglect me, no matter what tho, bitch, that how gon’ respect me, blockin’ her number, that hoe can even text me…”

Last year saw Dave From The Grave liberate the projects The Resurrection and Octoblurr, along with a slew of top tier visuals for “Ash On Yo Head,” “Armageddon,” “Grave Story,” “Grave Bond,” “One Foot In The Grave,” “Tighten Down,” “Juiced Up (Cup Full Of Ice),” and “They Wanna Know.” In a recent interview with Tippie Toe, Dave spoke on remaining independent — even to the point of turning down a record deal worth more than a million dollars:

“Ownership, know what I’m sayin’, and building leverage, ’cause it’s like right now, it’s like folks be thinkin’ it’s bout the money, like I had a 1.2 million dollar deal on the table … I ain’t sign that bitch, bruh.

Press play on Dave From The Grave‘s 50 Shades of Grave below.