Back in September, Duckwrth officially unleashed his brand new EP titled SG8*. The project is equipped with eight tracks and includes features from names like Destin Conrad, Phabo, and Jordan Ward. The song was preceded by singles like the Phabo-assisted “4K.”

He now makes his return to share a brand new single titled “Power Power.” The new track features some stimulating production and head-bobbing twists. Equipped with an assist from Shaun Ross, the freshly released “Power Power” sees Duckwrth sliding over the beat courtesy of WaveIQ:

And when they dropping off all that drip for free, you know you got power and when they tryna throw the whole damn bag at me/ Oh yeah, I know I got power, I got power, I got power/ I said, “Fuck it” put it in hours and when they dropping off all that drip for free

You know you got power and when they tryna throw the whole damn bag at me/ Oh yeah, I know I got power, I got power, okay, I got power/ I said, “Fuck it”, put it in hours/ Power the ability to command and execute but darling, you wylin’ soon as I walked up in the entrance

In other exciting Duckwrth-related news, he is currently on the road on his U.S. tour supporting the EP this month and has sold-out dates in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Oakland, and Chicago. He also recently announced he will be joining Billie Eilish’s 2022 “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour” as her supporting act.

The aforementioned SG8* was a follow-up to 2020’s SuperGood project. That body of work boasted 16 tracks and featured guest appearances from names like Kyle Dion, Julia Romana, G.L.A.M., and EARTHGANG.

Be sure to press play on Duckwrth’s brand new single “Power Power” featuring Shaun Ross down below.