KITH Women is honoring the late Aaliyah with their new collection.

Launched on Tuesday (March 8) in honor of International Women’s Day, KITH for Aaliyah — a collaboration between the clothing brand, the singer’s estate and photographer Robert Whitman — includes tees, hoodies and crews with her lyrics, nickname “babygirl” and exclusive photos taken by the cameraman. Proceeds will go to Aaliyah’s high school Detroit School of Arts and the nonprofit I Support The Girls, which donates essential items to young women dealing with homelessness and poverty. The goal is to help the ladies “stand tall with dignity” despite their situation and share their talents and perspectives.

“Aaliyah was born in Brooklyn, grew up in Detroit, and went on to touch the whole world with her light and creativity,” said Rashad Haughton, Aaliyah’s brother and manager of her estate. “That’s why I felt that KITH would be the perfect partner to release unseen photos of my sister on their incredible fashion designs.”

In addition to the KITH release, Aaliyah’s alma mater, where she graduated with a 4.0 GPA, dropped a short film that delves into her legacy. In the clip, students spoke about the “More Than A Woman” star and her influence on them and on the school.

Aaliyah, to me, she is the queen,” said DeMiah Johnson, a senior at the Detroit school.

“Be somebody, make a name for yourself and also represent the names that came before you,” added junior Lauryn Simmons. “…I represent DSA but also, we’re representing Aaliyah’s name.”

KITH Aaliyah comes months after the 20th year commemoration of the singer’s death. It also follows the official release of her music on DSPs. Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number (1994), One in a Million (1996) Aaliyah (2001) and I Care 4 U (2002) are now are currently available on streaming services.

The Kith Women for Aaliyah Capsule is out now. See more information below.