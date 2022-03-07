Currently, M3LO Capone is said to be working on his forthcoming body of work All Gas No Breaks. Back in January, he fueled his momentum with the hard-hitting single “Vindictive,” a hard-hitting cut that sees the Chicago emcee keeping it real in regards to his journey through and out of the street life:

“We see them stats up on they page and we come through smacking shit, we don’t do that lackin shit, know that Glocky backing shit, ever since I got this fame, these hoes they been on hacking shit, know my pockets fat as Fitz, but I’m still on that trappin shit, up a hundred racks and shit, still sliding through the ‘Raq and shit, I know I look like a lick, fah fah, Glock wasn’t having it, I been told they ass before that that shit not happening, I throw rocks like Kaepernick, you take a knee up in that field boy, yo ass won’t stand again…”

Via press release, M3LO Capone further explained the meaning behind the emotionally charged cut:

“Me losing family members close to my age and dealing with crooked police in my environment has played a key role in my music. My listeners can hear the authentic-ness in my lyrics. Everything that I preach I’ve been through I feel like an old soul in a young body. I’m only 22 but I feel like I’m 56. There is a new obstacle everyday where I’m from.”

The past year or so has seen M3LO Capone bless the masses with dope cuts like “Skrilla,” “Drugs R’ Us,” “Today,” “No More Fake Love,” and “Paper Route.” Whether or not these tracks will appear on Capone‘s forthcoming effort is yet to be seen.

Press play on M3LO Capone‘s video for “Vindictive” below. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing more about All Gas No Breaks much sooner than later.