Today (Mar. 4), Jor’Dan Armstrong unveils his latest body of work Church Girls Love R&B, which comes with ten tracks and, as he revealed on social media, shows how women in Christ experience the same ups and downs in regards to relationships:

“I have been in church my whole life and I never heard a sermon about how to deal with a breakup or any real relationship advice. With this project, I wanted to make a soundtrack for that. … Church Girls Love R&B is the most relevant, transparent, and undeniable project of my career. On this project, you get everything … Drama, Heartbreak, Action, and most of all [an] inspirational message of Unconditional Love.”

Adding to the concept of the project is a six-part Instagram series that depicts a woman distraught after finding out about her boyfriend alleged infidelities. Thankfully, her friends (including Armstrong himself) provide support before she makes any terrible decisions, and ultimately reconciles with her significant other following a conversation.

Church Girls Love R&B was led by the well-received singles “Grace,” “You,” and “She,” the last of which, as Armstrong explained via press release, brings the type of energy that’s perfect for a girls’ night out:

“‘SHE’ is that record you play when you’re getting ready for a night on the town (you’re looking good and feeling good) or when you need to remind yourself that you are that girl. I wanted to make an anthem ladies can jam to and feel good about themselves because they simply deserve to.”

The new album follows 2018’s Blsd, which initially came in the form of three separate EPs that merged into a deluxe edition for fans to enjoy as a whole. That project consisted of 17 songs and a wealth of contributions from Y’Anna Crawley, Bizzle, Dante Bowe, Tim Bowman, Jr., 1kphew, Lowell Pye, and Kierra Sheard.

Press play on Church Girls Love R&B below.