By Victoria Moorwood
  /  03.03.2022

DMX’s fiancée Desiree Lindstrom opened up about how she’s been coping since the legendary rapper’s death. Lindstrom appeared on the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast to discuss how her and their son Exodus’ lives have changed since his passing.

“It’s hard, it’s really hard,” she said tearfully. “You know, I just take it minute-by-minute. Some people say you can take it day-by-day, but it’s really… not even minute-by-minute. I take it second-by-second.”

“My life changed so fast in the blink of an eye,” she continued. “It’s hard, but I just push myself really hard. Holidays get lonely… because Earl was my family, but I do have Exodus and I try to make the best of it, because I know that’s what he would’ve wanted me to do.”

Lindstrom also said she appreciates DMX’s fans and friends, who have checked up on her and their 5-year-old son since the rapper’s death.

“I do appreciate everybody that’s reached out, that checked on me, checked on Exodus,” she said. “Earl has some true fans that really loved him, and I appreciate all the love and support I’ve gotten.”

As reported by REVOLT, DMX tragically died last April after suffering a heart attack that led to a lack of blood supply to his brain and put him on life support.

Exodus is the only child that DMX shared with Lindstrom. Last fall, Lindstrom shared an emotional social media post about their young son, writing on Instagram, “It’s so sad and heartbreaking as a mother when your son ask, ‘Mommy, when can we go and be with daddy and God in heaven?'”

“He misses his daddy so much,” she added.

Last month, Melanated NFT and DJ Superior auctioned off DMX-celebrating NFTs, which included his previously unreleased work, handwritten lyrics, photos and more.

See a clip from Lindstrom’s interview here.

