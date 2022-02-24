Back in May, Trevor Jackson officially revealed his debut album The Love Language. To keep the momentum going, he made sure he had a steady stream of brand new visuals coming, including ones for cuts like “Pictures By My Pool,” “Ride The Wave,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Your Everything.” His newest offering arrived today (Feb. 24) with the official visual for his track “Ride The Wave” from the project. In the video, Trevor enjoys a calm day out in nature with his lover as he rides the beat courtesy of Bizness Boi:

Girl, it’s all magic, how you post a pic’ with your body in the camera like it’s the greatest thing ever/ And you can’t help but let us know, babe/ You know, babe, you know there ain’t nothin’ better and you know we won’t forget it/ You on the Gram, I see you livin’, oh, how you make it so easy?

The album was led by the hit singles like “Just Friends” as well as “Get To You.” The latter track is accompanied by a cinematic music video that shows Jackson’s obsessive love that amplifies the song’s message. The Love Language includes production credits from Jackson himself, Harvey Mason Jr., and Ayo & Keyz, and more.

Jackson made sure this release was filled with intention, as he delivers it with a message in mind: We need more understanding of love. “Love is the universal language of all things and I hope this album gives people more confidence to understand their own love languages and how to communicate them,” Trevor Jackson says via press release. “The power of this music will not only bring people together, but it’ll also bring people closer to themselves.”