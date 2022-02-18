The parents of Daunte Wright are reacting to the sentencing of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Potter was found guilty of manslaughter for fatally shooting their 20-year-old son and was recently sentenced to two years.

“To sit there and watch, pouring my heart out in my victim impact statement that took so long to write — and I reread it over and over again — to not get a response out of the judge at all. But then when it came down … to sentencing Kim Potter, she broke out in tears,” said Wright’s mother, Katie Wright. “So once again, we are standing here to say that we’re very disappointed in the outcome. Yes, we got a conviction, and we thank everybody for that. But again, this isn’t OK. This is the problem with our justice system today, and white women tears trumps — trumps — justice. And I thought my white woman tears would be good enough because they’re true and genuine.”

Potter was one of the officers who pulled Wright over during a traffic stop in April. Though he was initially pulled over for an expired license plate and the air fresheners hanging from his vehicle, cops at the scene discovered he had an outstanding warrant and attempted to take him into custody. As he attempted to flee, Potter shot him in the chest. She claimed that she intended to pull out her Taser instead.

During the sentencing announcement on Friday (Feb. 18), Judge Regina Chu agreed that Potter was a “cop who made a tragic mistake.” She then broke down the terms of the two-year sentence, explaining that the former officer would serve 16 months behind bars and the remaining time out on supervised release.

“I walked out of this courthouse feeling like people are laughing at us because this lady [Potter] got a slap on the wrist, and we still every night sitting around crying, waiting on my son to come home,” said Wright’s father, Aubrey Wright. “I’m upset.” He also said he felt “cheated” and “hurt.