By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2022

Last year, Cousin Stizz kept his fanbase fed with plenty of singles like “LBS,” Lethal Weapon,” and “Say Dat.” Now, he has officially packaged all his heat and returned to drop off his brand new album Just For You. The new body of work boasts 13 new tracks and is his first independent release since 2016. The new release was led by the stand-out track “Blessings,” which opens up with some impressive bars:

Smarten up, they go hard just to kill it, why pimpin’ you aren’t on your pivot (Yeah, yeah)/ Kept swungin’ it formed into divots, we was armed and involved/ It get jiggin’ if we show for the call (Yeah, yeah) war heart in it, lurkin’ and doggin’, got old friends you ain’t talkin’ with, uh/ Van Gogh couldn’t drew

Gotta watch every who when you blew, they bangin’ at you, damn, the hood got you couped and it grew, feel like a noose/ Proven to stand on your ten when it’s on, and solid as all, hear my pains like I’ma be there tomorrow (Brr)

Some people talk the talk, but don’t actually lead the lives they claim to in their lyrics. In a recent sit-down with REVOLT, Cousin Stizz opened up about just how much realness is packed into his bars. “Life is life, the streets is the streets, that bar was what it was, and it meant what it meant,” he says. “I meant it when I said it. I know where I come from. I knew what my resources were before I started rapping. It just is what it is. Every single session I’ve done kept me out of the way. I’m about to record after this, and this one I’m about to do is keeping me up out the way.”

Be sure to press play on Cousin Stizz’s brand new album Just For You.

