By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2022

It’s been a few years since Yungen dropped off his last release Project Purple, the follow-up to Project Back & Red that contained nine songs and additional appearances from Angel, Dappy, and One Acen. Last week, he marked his official return to the fold with Passionate & Paranoid, which sees 12 hard-hitting cuts and collaborations alongside Ghetts, Avelino, and fellow Play Dirty cohorts Krept & Konan.

Passionate & Paranoid was preceded by Yungen’s debut appearance on GRM Daily’s “Daily Duppy” series, along with a “P&P” freestyle and top tier visuals for “Popstar” and “Batmobile” — the last of which sees the veteran emcee providing effortless bars over drill production courtesy of ADP:

“From young, I ain’t had no chill, from the Hill like Jack and Jill, I ain’t cool ’til I stack a mill, six figures on a Batmobile, bro raps but he has no chill, he really doin’ track and field, I told him we tryna stack them mills, two man up in a Batmobile, from Southside like Lloyd and Ashanti, they want war, me I send for my army, my cartel’s too barmy, rock the Dior so calmly, tell shorty, ‘Welcome to the party’…”

The accompanying clip for “Batmobile” comes courtesy of Wowa and sees Yungen mobbed up with his crew at night somewhere near his Herne Hill stomping grounds. He can also be seen riding around in a bright-red Ferrari while one of his associates follows behind in a McLaren. Unfortunately, Ghetts doesn’t make an appearance for his rewind-worthy contribution.

In a recent interview with Amaru Don TV, Yungen spoke on what he was trying to convey with Passionate & Paranoid‘s opening track:

“At [the] time, I didn’t know that the project was gonna be called Passionate & Paranoid, but it was very important for the intro to be called ‘Passionate,’ because that’s just how I’ve been feeling in the last three, four years, like, how driven and how passionate I’ve been about this ting, and how my passion sometimes overweighs everything else.”

Press play on Passionate & Paranoid and the aforementioned visuals below.

 

