On Sunday (Feb. 13), Eminem ended his set in the Super Bowl’s halftime show by kneeling in support of Colin Kaepernick. While the move was praised by fans of the free agent and members of the Black community, there was one person who was far from pleased. During a recent episode of his eponymous radio show, Rudy Giuliani criticized the “Lose Yourself” emcee for taking a knee, especially in a crime-ridden city of Los Angeles.
“Let’s get right to Eminem taking a knee. Why doesn’t he go to another country? I mean, go take a knee someplace else,” said the former mayor of New York. “You know how many cops were defending him and protecting him at that game yesterday? I mean crime is way out of control in Los Angeles.”
“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in the statement per ESPN. Dr. Dre later confirmed the same information during an interview with TMZ. “Em taking the knee, that was Em doing that on his own, and there was no problem with that,” he said.
Per reports, Giuliani also took issue with Snoop‘s involvement in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show. While discussing the Doggystyle emcee, he called him “Snoop ‘Kill Police’ Doggy Dogg” — a possible reference to his new anti-cop song, “Police.”