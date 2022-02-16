At the tail end of last year, well-loved rapper Drakeo The Ruler tragically passed away. His loved ones and team are making sure his legacy and music live on, as they are pushing through and continuing to drop off sporadic releases on his behalf. The latest offering arrived over the weekend as his team shared the official visual for “Whole Lotta Ice” from his So Cold I Do Em 2 project. In the video, which is directed by frequent collaborator ImNotEvol, Drakeo unloads his signature flow as he enjoys day with his crew:

If you playin’ ball ain’t no double dribblin’, that’s a penalty, must be off Ritalin to say that/ How we did ’em, n***as thinkin’ it was payback, take your shoes off in this Maybach/ This chop got ADD, don’t play with me, I’m a different type of n***a when I’m holdin’ mops

It’s a cold world, I’m a cold devil, hit a n***a with a shovel, he don’t under-dig me/ I beat life two times, my watch too icy, I bought more than once, bro, but who’s counting? Two-timer, I’m a flu flammer, I don’t do cameras (We know the truth)

The aforementioned So Cold I Do Em 2 body of work spans 29 tracks and includes features from names like ALLBLACK, RjMrLa, Ralfy The Plug, and more. After his release from incarceration in November 2020, he’s dropped 3 other successful solo projects: We Know The Truth, The Truth Hurts, and Ain’t That The Truth,

Drakeo, born Darrell Caldwell, was slated to perform onstage at the Once Upon A Time in LA Festival at the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park back in December, but he was attacked backstage by a group of people and fatally stabbed.

Be sure to check out Drakeo The Ruler’s brand new music video “Whole Lotta Ice.” Rest in peace, Drakeo.