Raveena has officially unleashed her sophomore project Asha’s Awakening. The concept album tells “the riveting tale of a space princess from ancient Punjab who, through a fantastic journey across the centuries, learns about love and loss, healing and destruction.” Asha’s Awakening contributors include Grammy-nominated producer, Rostam, Vince Staples, and the legendary Indian singer-songwriter herself, Asha Puthli.

Earlier this month, she kicked off her exciting roll out with her stunning “Secret” music video. The song includes a feature from Vince Staples and is inspired by early 2000s pop and the cinematic sounds of Bollywood. On “Secret,” Raveena shows off her pen:

Boy, can you keep a secret? I know I’m the one you can’t have/ I know that I am your weakness, if you wanna play, I’ll call you back/ If you want the star treatment, you could find another girl for that/ I’m a flirt, it’s not a secret, wait a sec’, I’ll hit you right back

And now, with the pearls in my hair, hands up and I’ll ride you on the chair/ Hands tied, don’t tell them that I’m dirty, at the shoot, you were stunned, head turning/ Move it up and down like a cobra

Upon releasing the project, Raveena told fans she had one simple request. “Asha is an album meant to listen to in order, from start to finish and everyone who actually takes time to do this is an angel. It’s a concept album, based on a story I wrote about a Punjabi space princess named Asha. if you want to dance, listen to the first half. If you want to be meditative and soft, listen to the second half, post intermission. It was all set up to flow a certain way.”

Be sure to press play on Raveena’s brand new project Asha’s Awakening.