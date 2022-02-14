Last month, rising star 90Rackss connected with Sinn TTB for the drill-inspired offering “Why Would I Lie,” a hard-hitting number that sees both artists delivering some serious messages to anyone who might be in the way of their forward movement:

“I’m not gonna lie, I’m not the nigga to fuck wit’, send yo’ ass up to Allah, and why would I cry? I could just jump in the V and put his ass right in the sky, he gotta be high, he tried to beef on the ‘Gram, I sent the shit there and reply, when pressure applied, them niggas is duckin’ and hidin’ but me? I deal wit’ my pride…”

Courtesy of Wavechange comes a matching visual for “Why Would I Lie” that shows 90Rackss and Sinn TTB conducting business with their crews in a meeting room. Even in an office setting, the energy from all involved remains high, with everyone reciting the lyrics at different points throughout the roughly 3 minute clip.

Just recently, 90Rackss sat down with Rap Clout, where he spoke on drill music in New Jersey, his relationship with fellow hometown hero FatboySSE, and more. He also explained the origin of his name:

“Rackss, I just got that name from my homies, you feel me? Everybody like money, I was into making money, you feel me? And 90, that’s just like, that’s where everything started, feel me, I can’t really … if you know, you know … 90 is one of the buildings that’s in the projects … that’s where we really used to hang out at.”

As can be seen from 90Rackss’ social media, FatBoySSE gave props to the Newark talent in an interview of his own:

“I got my boy 90Rackss, coming straight out of Bradley Courts … one of the hardest niggas coming out of Newark, one of the hardest niggas comin’ out of Jersey. Doing his thing. Finna be a millionaire real soon.”

Press play on “Why Would I Lie” below.