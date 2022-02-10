Just last month, eGo Jaleel dropped off his latest single titled “Over,” which sees production from Gold Haze and sees the Chicago talent focusing on his goals and wiping his hands of any and all negative energy:

“I gotta stop speakin’ about niggas, ’cause I be dolo as fuck, just uh, me and my brotha if this pole ain’t enough, Polo it up, now we tell ’em double the G’s, used to shoot for a stack a day, now double the G’s, ’cause that ain’t enough, Amiri keep on raising the price, niggas hop in the booth, just bet I’m takin’ a life, been playin’ it right, stay down until the fuckin’ come up, she run up, my Snookums crazy, just don’t let her put her bun up…”

Jaleel spoke further in detail about “Over” via press release:

“This was just one of those feel good joints for me. I was snapping back from being in a bad mood. I was just like I’m over it. It’s really about realizing life is FAR bigger than most of the day to day stuff we worry about.”

“Over” follows a slew of top tier singles provided by eGo Jaleel over the past couple of years, including “Black Card,” “Traffic” with D Free, “Vet” with Cdot Huncho, “View,” and “Compadres.” In addition to more recent work, he’s also collaborated with many of his city’s biggest frontrunners, including Chance The Rapper, Lucki, Taylor Bennett, and King Louie.

In a recent interview with iLLANOiZE, Jaleel spoke on if all of these loose tracks were leading us to a full-length body of work:

“I just decided that, yea, I’ma hammer down and knock a project out. I don’t know if I’ma do a full mixtape, or just work with some of my favorite producers in the city and just knock out some, uh, a few EPs throughout the year. But I am gearing up for some compilations for sure.”

Press play on eGo Jaleel’s “Over.”