Yesterday (Feb. 3) was a big day for Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. During a matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the baller achieved a feat, passing the late Kobe Bryant on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list. While reflecting on the accomplishment, he took time to pay homage to the Lakers legend.

“Always a huge honor,” Thompson said in the post-game conference. “I miss him so much. He was 1-of-1. He’s my biggest inspiration for playing basketball. We really miss him and Gigi.”

Thompson developed a special bond with Bryant during his time in the league. In 2016, just a month before he retired from the NBA, the Lakers star gifted Thompson with his jersey, which included a special and encouraging message. “To Klay, It’s been a pleasure watching you grow into the player you are!” Bryant wrote. “Keep going!”

As readers know, Bryant was one of nine people, including his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash nearly two years ago. In the wake of his passing, he’s been honored by his peers as well as the family he left behind. Most recently, his widow, Vanessa Bryant, took to social media to reveal the newly-designed Kobe Bryant Trophy, which will be awarded to the MVP of this year’s All-Star Game.

Per the post, the multi-tiered trophy, which was renamed in Bryant’s honor, includes 18 stars that represent the number of times he was selected as an All-Star and is supported by an eight-sided base — a representation of Bryant’s No. 8 jersey number and includes. Each level also represents a part of his NBA journey.

“I love everything this trophy represents, all of my husband’s hard work and dedication ~ Mamba Mentality,” Vanessa wrote. “Thank you @NBA & @victorsolomon.”

Look below to see a clip of Thompson’s interview.