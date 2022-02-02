Back in December, fans were treated to Juice WRLD fourth studio LP Fighting Demons, his second posthumous drop that contained 18 cuts and additional features from Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and BTS member Suga. The project was a number two success on the Billboard 200 thanks to 119,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release — Fighting Demons could also be seen on various charts around the globe.

Today (Feb. 2), Grade A Films unveils two animated videos for “Cigarettes,” created by KDC Visions, and “Go Hard 2.0,” created by Steve Cannon, both of which are expected to appear on a deluxe re-release of Fighting Demons. “Cigarettes” sees production from Nick Mira and sees Juice WRLD harmonizing about heartbreak and his vices, something that’s prevalent in much of his discography:

“Oh, oh, this a love letter that I wrote, she keep me up when I’m feelin’ low, she’s my overdose, ‘dose, ‘dose, being heartbroken is so last year, having breakdowns and she wipin’ my tears, I’ve been feelin’ fine ever since she been mine, in other words, yeah, she changed my life, open up like a book, let her read me, one call away if she ever needs me, if I ever fall apart, I know she gon’ keep me together…”

Meanwhile, “Go Hard 2.0” is the complete version of Fighting Demons‘ “Go Hard,” a Keanu Beats and KBeaZy-backed effort that now comes with an additional verse and take a slightly more upbeat approach in regards to the late talent’s committed relationship:

“I was sittin’ in the crib with a hand full of racks and a heart full of pain, yeah, funny thing is, I really did think all hoes were the same, then I saw your face and I heard your name, name, had to make you my bae, put that on the gang, gang…”

Check out both videos below.