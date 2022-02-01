Last month, Yebba officially unleashed her stunning debut album Dawn. The 12-track body of work was preceded by singles like “All I Ever Wanted” and “Boomerang” and the project includes just two features from A$AP Rocky and Smino. She has since shared a live performances of songs like “The Age of Worry” and “Boomerang.”

This week, she returns once again to deliver a live rendition of “Louie Bag” from the aforementioned project. The track originally featured an assist from Smino, but this time, Yebba shows off her talent solo by sharing her vocals and lyrics over a stunning arrangement:

It was a stormy winter, I watched the city burn and ever since I can remember / That’s just the way it hurts and it goes on, and on, and on/ Like I can never see the pinnacle of it all/ Put it in my Louie bag, don’t let it overflow, move it in, ship it out

Yebba’s career has been fruitful, as she’s already won a Grammy (for a 2019 collaboration with PJ Morton) and over the past five years has collaborated with Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran, A Tribe Called Quest, and Chance the Rapper. Recently, the singer also has made headlines everywhere for her appearance on Drake’s freshly released Certified Lover Boy album. She also handed Lucky Daye a noteworthy assist earlier last year for his Table for Two EP.

She also took the time upon the album’s release to candidly explain her state of mind during the creation of the project. “I think because I was in this state of disgust with life and shock and loss, whatever was in my bloodstream from all of the years of listening to music, that was all,” she said in a recent interview about the album.

Be sure to press play on Yebba’s brand new performance of “The Age of Worry” down below.