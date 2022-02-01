Taking a break from crafting hit singles for other artists, this past weekend saw A1 LaFlare blessing the masses with a new drop titled “Wootie Woot,” which sees production from Rocco Did It Again! & Dr. Luke and sees her celebrating her hard-earned successes:

“Out the mud, did it by myself, on the yacht, your whole car need health, walk in the room, these niggas lose they breath, Amiri jeans, I be fresh to death, we hit the mall, fuck it up with Gucci, bad bitch, and you know she bougie, 100 racks, that’s a lot of blue cheese, spin the block, ride it in my two-seat…”

Via press release, LaFlare further explains the meaning behind the bouncy offering and it’s title:

“Wootie woot is just a slang word we use in the city. It basically means so on and so forth. For example, when you’re telling a story instead of mentioning every detail you’d use wootie woot as a bridge to get to the more important parts.”

The past couple of years have seen LaFlare collecting notable songwriting credits for Gold and Platinum-scoring hits like Latto’s “Big Energy,” The Kid LAROI‘s “Fuck You, Goodbye,” and Saweetie’s “Best Friend” — the last of which earned all parties a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist in 2021. Most recently, she provided her pen for Karlae and Coi Leray’s “I Like,” a standout cut from Young Thug, Gunna, and Young Stoner Life’s chart-topping compilation Slime Language 2. Outside of her contributions to others, the Georgian talent also liberated loose cuts like “All Day” and a freestyle over the T-Minus-produced instrumental for Thugger, J. Cole, and Travis Scott’s “The London.”

Press play on A1 LaFlare‘s “Wootie Woot” single below. Hopefully, we’ll be hearing much more from her as a recording artist in her own right.