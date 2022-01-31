Earlier this month, Elujay officially unveiled his highly-anticipated debut full-length album Circmvnt. The project sees Elujay tap into his Trinidadian roots as a source of inspiration while exploring and pushing new boundaries. Today (Jan. 31), Elujay keeps the momentum going by presenting the latest visual from the project. The freshly released “Ratrace” visual takes viewers through a visual representation of Elujay’s message behind the song. On the track, Elujay gets introspective:

Did you know there’s an oyster bigger than yours? In a world wasn’t ready for you, you could get lost in/ All your memory on this earth I could tango with you in Paris, tonight, it is easier, Disassociate/ Forget the race, rat race I’d risk it for you, it is easier/ Disassociate, forget the race, rat race I’d risk it for you/ Fuck what you heard bout me I just been minding my own

The nostalgic video, directed and edited by Elujay, pays homage to the proverbial rat race as Elujay chases a better reality. Of the video, Elujay shared: “This video was inspired by late 90s cinematography and directors like Wong Kar-wai and Mathieu Kassovitz. This is my first time editing a video, so this is taking me in the direction of making my own film one day which is a dream of mine.”

Preceding the release were tracks like “Tenfold,” which follows on the heels of his other recent offerings like “Luvaroq” featuring Serpentwithfeet. In other exciting news, Elujay also made his debut at New York Fashion Week as he produced and scored all original and unreleased music for the TOMBOGO show, in addition to walking as a model. He also recently landed a sync on Sweet Life on HBO Max, which featured his catalog song “Swing Thru” from his album Gems In The Corner Store.

Be sure to press play on Elujay’s brand new music video for “Ratrace” down below.