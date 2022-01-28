Back in May, Sinéad Harnett unleashed her thoughtful sophomore album Ready Is Always Too Late. She’s now officially ready to circle back and present the deluxe version of the fan-favorite body of work today (Jan. 28). The new edition features three new songs, including her stunning cover of Aaliyah’s “At Your Best (You Are Love)” and the introspective M-Phazes-produced “Where You Been Hiding.” Also featured is Sinéad’s new sultry single “Let Go” co-written with Jayla Darden and Jae Stephens, which is paired with a brand new visual.

Sinéad also took a moment to share a few words about what the project and process behind it meant to her: “The making of ‘Ready is Always Too Late’ was a hugely transitional period in my life. I moved to LA in the height of the pandemic and ‘speed dated’ as many producers over here in the studio until I found the missing pieces to the project. I feel so proud of what we made in such a short space of time! I’m so excited to share the Deluxe version with you, including my ‘At Your Best’ cover that’s very dear to my heart, a note to self-love in ‘Where You Been Hiding’ and newest ‘Let Go’ that sees a new, boss bitch energy coming into my music. Thank you so much for listening. Big Love, Sinéad.”

Featuring collaborations with EARTHGANG , Lucky Daye, Masego, and VanJess, Harnett’s second studio album celebrates her journey to embodying the best version of herself. In terms of visuals from the project, fans have been able to enjoy clips for tracks like “Distraction” and “Hard 4 Me 2 Love You.” In 2019, Sinéad saw the release of her long-awaited debut album, Lessons in Love.

Be sure to press play on Sinéad Harnett’s brand new music video for “Let Go” down below.