God made a perfect person/ Me and bucket had been and you know we out here again/ Girl, I’m tryna fuck with your friend y’all look like twins/ Tell me where you at? Where you been? Tell me what you’re on? What you did?/ Sounds exotic, if you got another, I’ll pop it

Bringing up the past, baby, just stop it, talking about ex boyfriends, makes me nauseous/ Let’s move on to a whole ‘nother topic, girl, like, “Where I’ma take you shoppin’? Girl/ Which island in the tropics? Girl know we gotta whole lot of options, girl/ Let me get you poppin’, girl

Aside from the new project, KYLE linked up with Jazz Cartier for their collab track on Cartier’s freshly released The Fleur Print. KYLE also dropped his “What It Is” track last year to hold folks over during the months of pandemic-related uncertainty. A few months later, the rapper circled back around to unleash a fresh new remix of the song, equipped with a verse from Chris Brown.

KYLE’s last project See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! includes 12 tracks from the Ventura star, along with collaborations alongside a slew of artists, including Tyga, Rico Nasty, Rich The Kid, Trippie Redd, Bryson Tiller, Raphael Saadiq, and Too $hort.