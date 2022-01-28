Officials are not planning on installing a permanent statue of Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the site of their fatal helicopter crash, TMZ reports.

Although a temporary sculpture was constructed at the site on Wednesday (Jan. 26) in memory of the two-year anniversary of the tragic crash, City of Calabasas officials reportedly told TMZ that they have “no plans” to build any sort of permanent “memorial at the crash site.”

The outlet also spoke with a representative for the Mountains Recreation Conservation Authority, which oversees the area where the helicopter crashed on Jan. 26, 2020. That spokesperson also confirmed that there will be “no permanent memorial on the site.”

As reported by REVOLT, sculptor Dan Medina unveiled his 160-pound bronze statue of Kobe and Gianna at the crash site on Wednesday. The statue commemorated the father and daughter pair and seven others who perished in the accident. The base read, “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever” as well as the names of all nine victims.

The statue was only up for the day, but Medina hoped that the city would allow him to construct a life-size, permanent version of the sculpture and even offered to do it for free.

Since the City of Calabasas and Mountains Recreation Conservation Authority don’t currently have plans to install a permanent statue, Medina told TMZ he plans to bring his 160-pound sculpture back to the crash site each year as a way to honor Kobe and Gianna’s memory. Also, city officials could change their minds and decide to construct a permanent statue at the site in the future.

As reported by REVOLT, tributes poured in for the NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter on Wednesday. Several posts came from Lamar Odom, Kobe’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

“Not a day goes by without thinking of you my brother [Kobe Bryant],” he wrote in an Instagram post. “To [Vanessa Bryant] and the family, I love you all! I have been taking on everyday with the #MambaMentality and it has helped me remain focused and accomplish different goals I have set for myself. Bean showed me what greatness takes! So, I am taking it!”

See a photo of the temporary statue on Twitter below.