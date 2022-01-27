By Tamantha
  /  01.27.2022

A man who spent 20 years in prison has been freed after his identical twin brother confessed to the crime.

According to the New York Post, Kevin Dugar was released from the Cook County Jail in Chicago on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “He is overjoyed to be free but is also adjusting to a world that is quite different from the world he left 20 years ago when he was arrested for this crime he did not commit,” Ronald Safer, Dugar’s attorney, told the outlet on Thursday (Jan. 27).

Dugar spent the last two decades behind bars after being convicted of fatally shooting a rival gang member. However, his conviction was questioned once Karl Smith, Dugar’s identical twin brother, came forward in 2016 to confess that he was liable for the deadly shooting.

Two years later, a judge declined to offer Dugar a new trial and ruled that Smith’s confession was not credible. At that time, Smith was serving a 99-year sentence for a home invasion that left a kid shot in the head. He had also been denied an appeal.

The prosecutor who was over the case at the time said Smith had “nothing to lose” and he was suspicious of his admission.

After the Center on Wrongful Convictions at Northwestern University appealed Dugar’s case, another judge reviewed it. “The Court of Appeals found that there is a strong probability that a jury hearing all of the evidence would likely find Kevin not guilty,” Dugar’s attorney said.

Dugar’s legal team hopes the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the evidence and drop his case altogether. “We are hopeful that the State does the right thing and dismisses this case. But if the State persists, we look forward to vindicating Kevin at trial,” the attorney said.

Dugar is currently living in a residential transitional facility as a condition of his release.

Trending
Beyond The Streamer

Horizem | 'Beyond The Streamer'

Up-and-coming streamer Marcyssa Brown (aka Horizem) shares with REVOLT’s Rodney Rikai how she got into ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.21.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Assets Over Liabilities

T.I. on real estate, his business endeavors and more | 'Assets Over Liabilities'

T.I. visits “Assets Over Liabilities” hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a conversation on ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.23.2021
Big Facts

Best of "Big Facts" 2021: Young Dolph, Birdman, G Herbo and more

It’s been a great year with the “Big Facts” crew! We’re highlighting some of the ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.29.2021
View More