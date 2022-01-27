Presumably taking a quick break from working on his forthcoming album born with horns, Machine Gun Kelly decided to drop off a cover of Frank Ocean‘s “Swim Good,” which is taken from the Odd Future alum’s iconic debut mixtape nostalgia, ULTRA. Aided by a small contribution from Megan Fox and additional production, courtesy of Omer Fedi, BazeXX, and SlimXX, MGK‘s rendition also comes with a dope new verse that perfectly matches the vibe of the Midi Mafia-backed original:

“I’m drowning in your holy water, hold me under longer, hold this rib that I gave you, just don’t pierce my Under Armour, under covers with her laying and she said her devil colored, gun through the teeth at your brain, if you’re thinkin’ bout another, bang, same vintage leather jacket with secret pockets, skeletons in my closet next to the sneaker options, fashion killer, look inside, you could see the coffins, the ‘caine ables me to function nice when my bodies stoppin’…,” he raps throughout the second verse.

Upon born with horns‘ eventual arrival, it will follow MGK‘s fifth studio LP Tickets to My Downfall, which was released back in 2020 and seemed to mark the Cleveland talent’s permanent move to pop-rock, following flashes of his alternative experimentation throughout his hip hop-oriented discography. Not counting subsequent versions of the album, Tickets to My Downfall came with 15 songs and collaborations alongside Halsey, Trippie Redd, Blackbear, and iann dior. All-in-all, the project was both MGK’s first Billboard 200 number one and best-seller to date, taking in 126,000 units sold during its first week of release and earning a Platinum certification in the United States. Since then, fans have received top quality singles like “DayWalker” with Corpse Husband, “Love Race” with Kellin Quinn, “A Girl Like You” with Travis Barker, and “Papercuts.”

Press play on the (technically) black-and-white video for Machine Gun Kelly‘s “Swim Good” cover, which sees him performing the guitar-driven number from the beach.