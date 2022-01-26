Last week, Ralfy The Plug unveiled his latest project Pastor Ralfy 2, which serves as the sequel to last October’s Pastor Ralfy. This go ’round, fans can check out 22 songs with additional appearances from Peezy, Cash Kidd, Db Boutabag, Bla$ta, Slo-Be, Fat Wizza, K8Doo, ZayBang, Moneysign$uede, and the late Drakeo The Ruler, who tragically lost his life in December. Days following, Ralfy took to social media to speak on his fallen brother:

“All drakeo wanted to do is see people win […] he put countless of people on with out asking cause thats who he was […] drakeo never did no snake buster snitch or anything close to it […] no matter wat it is was or wat ever he did he did it with a smile on his face […] drakeo was the truth he knew everything he was just [too] real for the world…”

Ralfy and Drakeo‘s bittersweet collaboration, “Who Car We Using,” sees the duo in better times, with lyrics showcasing them getting to the bag and living their high-end lifestyles:

“I make shit for niggas gettin’ money this ain’t no party music, gang n’ em be thrilled to go slide, who car we using? Everything the plug drop is hot, I make arson music, I put a beam on a nigga head, give him the mark of Buddha, Stinc team, we really gettin’ money…”

Last year was certainly a prolific one for Ralfy The Plug. In addition to Pastor Ralfy, the L.A. talent blessed the masses with other top tier projects like Rapper Overnight 2, A Cold Day In Hell (with Drakeo), Never Been Normal, Never Been Normal, Pt. 2, and his We The Most Hated series with MoneyMonk. Hopefully, he’ll continue to keep this pace in 2022.

Press play on Ralfy The Plug‘s Pastor Ralfy 2.