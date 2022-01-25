Last year, Zae France blessed fans with his Pretty Girls NVR Listen project, which included eight smooth tracks to kick off his year right. In addition to that offering, the Connecticut by way of North Carolina artist dropped off a slew of singles like “Re-Up,” “GUD,” and “Leg Day.”

He now makes his return to share his latest collaboration “Whatever On Whatever.” The new track boasts and assist from Bronx star Capella Grey and arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Vina Love. In the visual, the duo is seen vibing out in the studio as they ride some production courtesy of B Bearded and DizzyBanko:

Tryna keep your feelings in the tuck, I don’t know why (You already here)/ I can tell how you give it up that look in your eye/ It’s whatever on whatever on whatever, you ain’t gotta worry ’bout a thing when you with me/ It’s whatever on whatever on whatever, get whatever for you

To close out the fourth quarter with a bang, the Bronx singer-songwriter Capella Grey finally unleashed his brand new solo single “Talk Nice” a few weeks ago, and it was accompanied by its official music video as well. He also scored a major hit as he hopped on Russ’ “Seduce” track. Since its initial drop at the top of 2021, his hit single “Gyalis” spread like wildfire and propelled his career into the spotlight. Soon enough, artists like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Fivio Foreign, Kranium, West London’s Angel, WSTRN’s Haile, and Roy Woods all hopped on the viral beat and gave it their own twist. He then unveiled the official remix for the song and tapped in with music giants Chris Brown and Popcaan to hop on the hit record.

Be sure to press play on the new “Whatever On Whatever” collaboration by Zae France and Capella Grey down below.