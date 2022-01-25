This past weekend, fans were able to press play on the Paper Route Empire compilation Long Live Young Dolph, an eight-track dedication to the late Memphis talent that saw appearances from Jay Fizzle, Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, PaperRoute Woo, Joddy Badass, and more – Dolph even makes a posthumous appearance on the Chitana-assisted “Love For Me.” Today (Jan. 24), Kenny Muney delivers a new video for his contribution to the project, titled “Role Model,” that sees him reflecting on his fallen friend and his influence over production from Prodflyfly, MoneyXo, ​camm, and Prodalek:

“I was sittin’ in the hood with a dream and a weed sack, fast forward, chasing millions with my role model, who would’ve dreamed that? Who would’ve ever thought that? Who would’ve ever thought that, I’d make it out the trenches, turn myself into a boss? Turn my trap house to a loft and turn my hustlin’ to a law, go and get the money by any mеans, young nigga, don’t fall off…”

The accompanying clip for “Role Model” begins with Kenny Muney hanging out in a movie theater as a past interview Dolph had with Complex’s now-defunct “Everyday Struggle” plays on the big screen. Said intro is notable for the message that Dolph provided, ensuring that many like him (including Muney) will follow his storied path to success:

“The ones coming up, what you think they gon’ do? It’s gon’ be so many Dolphs and they gon’, it’s gon’ be, someone that’s gon’ take this shit and do it way bigger, and really hit major licks with it, know what I mean? So that’s what I’m doing it for. I just signed, I just signed a new artist. Shoutout my lil’ brother Kenny Muney.”

Press play on Kenny Muney’s video for “Role Model” below. If you missed it, you can press play on Long Live Young Dolph here.