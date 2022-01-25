Last week, Rich Brian blessed his fans with a new EP titled Brightside, which houses four dope cuts and a single assist from fellow Indonesian rapper Warren Hue on the Jacob Ray and Powers Pleasant-produced “Getcho Mans,” which sees the two delivering lighting-fast rhymes about their backgrounds, women, and their care-free lifestyles as a whole:

“Rollin’ deep with my dawgs you would think it’s a veterinary, I reach my goals by January, got the eyes of a tiger, Katy Perry, gettin’ married to the game, little bitch, we not the same, and that bitch pussy wet like Johnny Dang, and that bitch done stole my 20k, man, I’m jokin’, rollie pollie with the zaza, sippin’ drank combine it with the foie gras, you gon’ need to bargain when you buy buy, I don’t got a problem with the harga, I’m the finished product you the mock-up…”

“Getcho Mans” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of the reggies that sees the duo riding a double decker bus in the middle of nowhere. They can also be seen riding deep in a classic lowrider on an empty road at night, interspersed with shots of each artist delivering their bars from inside a lone phone booth.

For Brian, Brightside follows 2020’s 1999, another EP that saw six songs and zero features. Prior to that, he liberated his sophomore LP The Sailor, a well-received effort that came with collaborations alongside RZA, Bēkon, and Joji over 12 cuts. Meanwhile, it’s been three years since Hue teamed up with Chasu for his formal debut Sugartown, which consisted of 10 tracks and contributions from Erika, iLL Addicts, Rafkyboy, Ramengvrl, and A. Nayaka. Outside of their respective releases, both Brian and Hue also made prominent appearances on the official soundtrack for the Marvel flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Press play on “Getcho Mans” below.