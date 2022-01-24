Elujay has officially unveiled his highly-anticipated debut full-length album Circmvnt. The project sees Elujay tap into his Trinidadian roots as a source of inspiration while exploring and pushing new boundaries. Of the title, Elujay shared: “It’s about finding alternative routes to an ever transitioning/deteriorating world; striving to find peace and solace and new techniques to approaching life.”

Just prior to releasing the project in full, he shared one final visual from it titled “Panemia.” Directed by Pete Magine, the visual sees Elujay enjoying a serene scene as the harmonious music plays:

I’m not impressed with your lip service, you never show me what you got in store/ Ain’t tryna pull up just to lay with ya (Lay with ya)

Elujay also took the time to share a few words about the journey behind completing this project. “No amount of words can express how much pain I had to endure during the creation period of this record,” he types. “I can’t even begin to expound the relief I feel, knowing that something I’ve been sitting with for 2-3 years is now yours. Endless gratitude to all the people who gave countless hours of devotion to my creative journey even if it didn’t make it on the project it lead way to the end result!”

Preceding the release were tracks like “Tenfold,” which follows on the heels of his other recent offerings like “Luvaroq” featuring Serpentwithfeet. In other exciting news, Elujay recently made his debut at New York Fashion Week as he produced and scored all original and unreleased music for the TOMBOGO show, in addition to walking as a model. He also recently landed a sync on Sweet Life on HBO Max, which featured his catalog song “Swing Thru” from his album Gems In The Corner Store.

Be sure to press play on Elujay’s brand new Circmvnt project.