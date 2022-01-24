Paul Wall is letting fans into his personal life. During his appearance on the “FAQ Podcast,” the rapper opened up about his upbringing, specifically his relationship with his biological father.

According to Paul, his dad walked away from his family when he was a child. Though he was unaware of what happened at the time, he noticed that his mother “would always have me and my sister paranoid that we were ’bout to get kidnapped.” After years of curiosity, the Houston emcee built the courage to ask his mother what occurred and ended up finding out some “horrible things” about his dad.

“Man, I can’t believe this stuff, my biological father, he was a child molester. A serial child molester,” the “Sittin’ Sideways” emcee revealed. “He ended up kidnapping a girl — he started a relationship with her when she was 12 or 13-years-old. Then, when she became 14 or 15, he married her, and they went to Canada and that’s the last time I seen him.”

Paul disclosed that his father lost served jail time after his teen wife killed herself, smoked weed — which was considered taboo in Houston at the time — and robbed drug dealers to satisfy his drug addiction. He also discovered that his dad was a youth pastor who “came from money.”

When asked if he ever sought therapy, Paul said that he received counseling from his mother’s therapists, in church and in classes for family members of alcoholics and drug users. “All of the things that I learned about my biological father are all very shameful, you know, embarrassing,” the rapper continued. “That’s what made me strive to be a better father.”

The truth about his father also led to Paul’s current work with Parents Against Predators, a non-profit organization that protects Houston children from predators.

See him open up about his father below.