On Tuesday (Feb. 27), NBC News revealed that two men have been convicted in the tragic murder of Jason Mizell, better known by many as Jam Master Jay. A federal jury in Brooklyn found Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington guilty of killing the Run-DMC DJ in 2002 over what prosecutors claimed was revenge for a botched drug deal.

"Although it appeared that the case had gone cold and would not be solved, law enforcement never wavered in its determination to bring Mr. Mizell's killers to justice," said Breon Peace, the United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York. "The harm caused by those who intentionally and senselessly end human life will be redressed. I know today's verdict cannot bring Mr. Mizell back, but my sincere hope is that it brings some closure and solace to his family, his friends, his fans, and all those who loved and appreciated him."

It took two decades to indict and arrest Jordan Jr., Jam Master Jay's godson, and Washington, who was said to be an old friend who was staying at the residence of the late DJ's sister. As far as why it took so long, Peace felt that fear kept those with information from speaking out to authorities about the situation.

"The witnesses in the recording studio knew the killers," he stated. "And they were terrified that they would be retaliated against if they cooperated with law enforcement and identified the ruthless executioners of Mr. Mizell."

Susan Kellman, one of Washington's attorneys, denied that her client committed the act, adding that "the jury heard testimony about the person who did." Jordan Jr.’s mother, Jacqueline Gonzalez, also spoke with reporters after the outcome. "I just want to say that my son is innocent," she stated. "My son had nothing to do with this crime. Nothing at all."