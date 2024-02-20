Image Image Credit Appatunity Image Alt 1989 Studio Skate Low V01 in the red colorway Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

What's up, everybody? Welcome to March. Following up on last week's dope interview with 1989 STUDIO Founder Chaz Jordan, I have a pair of the brand's debut sneakers for review. Seeing is believing, as the Skate Low in red confirms. After hearing its origin story and now having the product in hand, I can fully attest to its vision being realized.

For all those who may have missed out on the Louis Vuitton Don sneakers by Kanye West and Louis Vuitton in 2009, allow me to introduce a possible successor. Let's get into this week's official Kickin’ Facts review below.

The Louis Vuitton Don sneaker capsulated a moment in time for designer Jordan. His inability to acquire a pair he liked fueled the design for the Skate Low. It's a luxurious skater-inspired sneaker made in Italy with a 100 percent nubuck upper in red and a rubber sole. Standout details include its double-lined insole and lacing unit, padded tongue, thick matching oversized red laces, and a massive back heel upper shaft named the "spoiler" that makes for a marquee silhouette detail.

Between those details and its bold red colorway, the sneaker is completed by minimal logo branding on its tongue, back heel, outsole and a similarly white shoe box with 1989 emblazoned on the top.

A lot of thought and reverence went into 1989 STUDIO's inaugural sneaker design, but for those who might not be into a bold red colorway, there's also a black and white pair available. With this design, Jordan hopes to restore a certain "feeling of desire" that he hasn't had in a while, especially for clothes and footwear.

The 1989 STUDIO Skate Low V01 "Red" is available now at 1989.studio for $555. What are your thoughts on the Skate Low? Would you cop or pass on it? Let us know.