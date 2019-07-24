Image Image Credit Mark Sullivan/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Samuel L. Jackson Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Samuel L. Jackson might be best known for his commanding presence, explosive monologues, and weaponized use of the word “motherf**ker,” but let’s not forget — he’s also hilarious. Whether intentionally or not, Jackson has given fans some of the funniest moments in pop culture history. From viral talk show appearances and animated rants to self-roasts and legendary one-liners, the man knows how to deliver laughs with the same intensity he brings to action roles.

And part of the charm? He rarely tries to be funny. He just is. The D.C. native's comedic timing is sharper than most stand-ups, and even when he’s playing it straight, he finds ways to slide in absurdity, sarcasm, or just plain chaos. This list rounds up 15 of his funniest moments — both on-screen and off — that prove Jackson is both a legendary actor and an elite-level scene-stealer in the comedy world, too.

1. “I have had it with these…” – Snakes on a Plane

Jackson’s explosive delivery of “I have had it with these motherf**king snakes on this motherf**king plane!” became a viral moment even before the film dropped. Fan pressure online led the studio to re-shoot scenes and bump the film from PG-13 to an R rating — just so he could say it. The moment defined the movie, outshone the box office, and gave Jackson one of the most meme’d quotes in cinematic history.

2. “I’m not Laurence Fishburne!” – the KTLA interview that broke the Internet

During a live interview with KTLA, Jackson was asked about a Super Bowl commercial… except the ad starred Laurence Fishburne. Jackson let the reporter have it — in hilarious fashion. “We may be all Black and famous, but we don’t all look alike,” he snapped, before riffing on who plays which credit card spokesperson. “I’m the ‘What’s in Your Wallet?’ Black guy!” The segment went viral, and Jackson later immortalized the moment with a custom “I’M NOT LAURENCE FISHBURNE” T-shirt.

3. “Go the f**k to sleep” – A bedtime story

When Adam Mansbach’s parody bedtime book went viral, there was only one man he trusted to read it aloud: “the Shakespeare of the F-word.” Samuel L. Jackson delivered every line — soft lullabies laced with profanity — with masterful timing. It wasn’t just funny; it was cathartic for exhausted parents everywhere. Jackson later joked that he used to say it to his own daughter, too. The audiobook became a cultural moment and a Father’s Day gift no one forgot.

4. The shark scene that he wanted to end sooner – Deep Blue Sea

In Deep Blue Sea, Jackson’s character is shockingly eaten mid-monologue by a CGI shark. But here’s the kicker: Jackson wanted out. The original speech was seven pages long. According to the film’s VFX supervisor, Sam told him, “The sooner you kill me, the happier I’ll be.” The result? A blink-and-you’re-dead moment that stunned audiences, became a cult classic, and made Jackson proudly call it, “Best. Death. Ever.”

5. “Where is my super suit?!” – The Incredibles

As Lucius Best a.k.a. Frozone, Jackson stole scenes in The Incredibles with a single argument. As the city was facing an attack, his biggest concern? Getting his superhero suit back from his off-screen wife. His delivery of “WHERE is my SUPER SUIT?!” is full of frantic, suburban marital chaos, and it became an instant meme. Somehow, he made a Pixar character yelling in panic one of the funniest moments in animation history.

6. “Everything Is Samuel L. Jackson’s Fault” – Funny or Die’s parenting roast

In a Funny or Die sketch called “Everything Is Samuel L. Jackson’s Fault,” kids blame Jackson for their peanut allergies, swearing, failed hoop dreams, and more because of his movie roles. Jackson fired back with hilarious logic: “If his face is on the poster, maybe your kid shouldn’t watch it.” The viral hit mocked irresponsible parenting with razor-sharp humor and reminded everyone that he isn’t the problem.

7. Getting a massage chair interview on “Conan”

After a fire forced “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” onto Rockefeller Center’s ice rink, the BET Award winner did his interview sitting in a vibrating Brookstone massage chair. The image of the coolest man alive struggling to maintain his swagger mid-backrub was comedy gold. The Pulp Fiction actor played along, cracked jokes about “silently tearing condoms,” and never broke a sweat — proving that not even awkward furniture could shake his charm. He got to keep the chair, too.

8. As Wes Luger in Loaded Weapon 1

In this Lethal Weapon spoof, Jackson played Sgt. Wes Luger, a direct parody of Danny Glover’s “I’m too old for this s**t” cop. Alongside Emilio Estevez’s unhinged Jack Colt, Jackson delivered deadpan lines through over-the-top explosions, slow-motion dives, and literal cookie-cocaine conspiracies. It’s Jackson in full absurdity mode, right down to cameos from Bruce Willis and William Shatner. The comedy may be juvenile, but Jackson’s stone-faced delivery made every bit land harder.

9. F-bomb fallout on “SNL” (but not really)

During an “SNL” sketch (“What Up With That?”), Jackson dropped not one, but two f-bombs on live TV. He later blamed Kenan Thompson for not cutting him off in time, joking, “Kenan got me banned!” But it turns out he never was — in addition to Kenan correcting the actor, the NAACP Award winner asked Lorne Michaels in an elevator if he was barred, and Michaels replied, “You’re not banned.” Jackson’s response? “Yes, I am!” Even his backstage drama is hilarious.

10. “Wake the f**k up” – A political rant in Seuss form

The Marvel favorite starred in a viral political ad urging Americans to “Wake the f**k up” and re-elect President Obama. Written by “Go the F**k to Sleep” author Adam Mansbach, the video featured Jackson rhyming in Seussian cadence while scolding disengaged voters, from apathetic teens to frisky retirees. The PSA mixed policy talk with a healthy dose of silliness, with the actor barking lines like, “Stop bulls**ttin’ — sell some cakes and cookies!” It was activism, uncensored.

11. Gin Rummy on “The Boondocks” was Sam Jackson unleashed

In “The Boondocks,” Jackson voices Gin Rummy, an Iraq War vet, career criminal, and chaos agent loosely based on Donald Rumsfeld with the voice of Jules Winnfield. Whether he’s shouting “ENGLISH, MOTHERF**KER! DO YOU SPEAK IT?!” or ranting about “n**ga technology,” Rummy’s antics are ridiculous and politically razor-sharp. He’s paranoid, violent, and perpetually overconfident. Despite appearing in a limited capacity, the character became one of the show’s funniest and most memorable thanks to Jackson’s wildly committed delivery.

12. Yes, Samuel L. Jackson watches hentai — and owns it

During a Wired Q&A, Jackson casually confirmed he’s an anime fan… and yes, that includes one of its more adult subgenres. “Yes, I do. Hentai, too,” he smirked. The moment sent the internet into orbit, proving once again that Jackson has zero filter and even less shame. Years later, he trended again for “liking” explicit videos on X, formerly known as Twitter — on his birthday, no less. Shout out to the fans who quickly defended him.

13. “Aim for the Bushes”: Jackson’s deadpan dive in The Other Guys

In The Other Guys, Jackson plays one-half of a hotshot cop duo with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. They caused millions in damage, fist-bumped like action gods, and chased criminals off a rooftop to Foo Fighters’ “My Hero”… before splattering on the pavement. Audiences gasped, then howled. The "Proud Family” star’s swagger made the moment land, no pun intended. Director Adam McKay later said fans kept begging for a spinoff.