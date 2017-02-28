Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Sometimes a track hits so hard that you can’t help but imagine what the visuals could’ve been. Other times, some songs are practically begging for a music video, but for one reason or another, we never got the chance to see one. So, let’s talk about 13 songs that should have gotten a visual. There’s Future and Rihanna’s vibey “Loveeeeeee Song” that could’ve given us a visual ripe with emotion and chemistry. Then there’s Beyoncé’s “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” — a song that feels like it was made to break boundaries and dominate screens. These tracks weren’t just hits; they were moments that deserved to be fully realized on-screen but alas, they weren’t meant to be.

1. Loveeeeeee Song by Rihanna featuring Future

Two of the biggest hitmakers collaborate on a vibey love song and no one captures it on video? It’s almost hard to believe but that’s the case with Rihanna and Future’s, "Loveeeeeee Song,” the 2012 duet and standout from Rih’s seventh album Unapologetic. One could only imagine the video direction, wardrobe, and energy the Bad Gyal and Pluto Hendrix would have come up with but at least we have the music to fantasize about.

2. Money Trees by Kendrick Lamar featuring Jay Rock

A standout from Kendrick Lamar's second studio album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, “Money Trees” tells the tale of the daily life in both artists' hometowns of Compton, California. The lyrics are so compelling and expressive that one could picture the low riders or the Californian palm trees intertwined with gritty scenarios to match the lyrics. Fans missed out because Lamar is known for his striking and impactful visuals and “Money Trees” was the perfect song to demonstrate that.

3. No Role Modelz by J. Cole

“First things first, rest in peace Uncle Phil” starts off the classic rap track “No Role Modelz” by J. Cole, which is full of quotables and played on about every Hip Hop radio station across the U.S. during its peak. The track is part cautionary tale, part autobiography, and a video could have visually expressed the lyrics from all walks of life. Fans also missed out on celebrity cameos as the song name-checks many notable people, but maybe that’s the point J. Cole wanted to make; “No Role Modelz” and no music video either!

4. Lovers And Friends by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz featuring Usher and Ludacris

“Lovers and Friends” is the quintessential song fans think of when asked what songs should have gotten a video. The popular song has taken on a life of its own and is sure to hype up any crowd that hears it. The lyrics tell a story of two adults contemplating the pros/cons of taking their platonic friendship to another level and a video could have been the perfect opportunity to demonstrate that.

5. wonderful by Travis Scott featuring The Weeknd

Ragers would have united in heaps for a video for Travis Scott’s “wonderful,” featuring The Weeknd. The up-tempo track tells the story of a wonderful night on the town where the possibilities and scenarios are endless and exhilarating. Add in The Weeknd’s soulful crooning and their combined coterie of celebrity friends and all the ingredients for a massive video were in place but things didn’t align for whatever reason. There’s always hope for next time.

6. ALIEN SUPERSTAR by Beyoncé

"You are the visual baby," is the now famous answer Queen Bey gave when confronted by fans requesting the visuals for her groundbreaking Renaissance album. Although the whole album deserved videos, “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” stands out as the most deserving. Imagine the visuals we could have gotten to match the high-octane production and lyrics of the song that features Beyoncé at her most confident and boastful. It could have been out of this world, literally!

7. Everybody by Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Nicki Minaj tapped into the Jersey club genre to deliver “Everybody,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, to critical and commercial acclaim. However, the Young Money rapper seemed to follow the Beyoncé route and decided against releasing any additional videos from her Pink Friday 2 album. It’s quite sad because fans would have loved to see Lil Uzi Vert hit his dubstep while Minaj skillfully MC’ed her lyrics. Who knows, maybe a video will surface one day.

8. Full Circle by Nas featuring The Firm, AZ, Foxy Brown, and Cormega

The iconic reunion of The Firm on “Full Circle” was prominent enough to warrant a video but then you add Dr. Dre into the mix and you have a potential classic video in the making that never happened. The lyrical mastery and storytelling alone were enough to take the group to exotic locations as AZ described while matching the narrative and celebrating Hip Hop’s rich history. Ultimately, a video never happened, but for many the reunion was enough.

9. Put It In A Love Song by Alicia Keys featuring Beyoncé

"Put It In A Love Song" was originally intended to be the fourth single from Alicia Keys’ fourth album The Element of Freedom in 2010 and featured the two powerhouse singers at their best collaboratively and sonically. A video was even shot by renowned director Melina Matsoukas in Brazil featuring the singers dancing and singing in carnival-style outfits in the favelas but was delayed and eventually scrapped altogether in favor of the astronomical success of Keys’ next single, “Un-Thinkable (I’m Ready).” All that remains of the would-be video are paparazzi shots of the two ladies and little bits of footage scrapped up on the internet.

10. Throw It In The Bag (Remix) by Fabolous featuring Drake and The-Dream

The “Throw It In The Bag” remix recalls a golden age of Hip Hop when remixes were different from the original song and got music videos as well. The remix featured three major names — Fabolous, Drake, and The-Dream — all at significant points in their careers. Fabolous was continuing his streak of successful singles, Drake was on his meteoric rise to fame, and The-Dream was one of the hottest R&B artists of the moment. A video could have capitalized on that star power and further enhanced the song, which would go on to be a fan favorite.

11. So Appalled by Kanye West featuring JAY-Z, Pusha T, CyHi The Prynce, Swizz Beatz, and RZA

The star-studded lineup of lyrical giants on Kanye West’s “So Appalled” alone warranted the need for a music video that would have provided a visual spectacle showcasing the powerful lineup together on screen. A dark cinematic fantasy world could have been created to match the tone of the song and showcase the lyrics of excess and moral corruption in addition to its luxurious tone. Factor in West’s love of fashion and curating and the video could have had some of the best drip we’ve ever seen.

12. Poppin’ by Chris Brown

Chris Brown’s musical catalog is so vast at this point, but “Poppin” is one of the singles that should have gotten a video from his debut namesake album. It’s one of those songs that is perfect for a visual narrative because it encapsulates that coming-of-age feeling and has that relatable young love storyline. The video also could have showcased Breezy’s world-class dance moves, which have become one of his calling cards, and given him the chance to act.

13. Drip by Cardi B featuring Migos

Cardi B and Migos teamed up for a high-octane song about drip and didn’t shoot a video? That seems almost criminal because having the foursome sparring back and forth about their fly would have made for an iconic video. The single has limitless star power, chemistry, and viral potential plus the Bronx meets Atlanta link-up that we never knew we needed! Our loss!