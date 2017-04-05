Image Image Credit Rob Kim / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt New York City Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

From the iconic streets of New York City to the vibrant markets of Lagos, Nigeria, the world is filled with fashionable cities that set the tone with inspiring style. Paris, the home of many iconic fashion designers, stands out as a beacon of style, with its design culture that sets global trends and amplifies creativity.

Meanwhile, U.S. cities like Atlanta and Miami continue to evolve into expressive fashion hubs blending Southern charm with urban elegance that influences trends in music, entertainment and streetwear. Whether it is the Midwestern practicality of Chicago or the awe-inducing style of Tokyo, these areas, among others, each contribute their unique flavor to the evolving look of the world. Below, check out the 11 most fashionable cities.

1. New York City

New York City reigns as one of the most fashionable cities in the world because of its unmatched influence on global trends and its unique blend of creativity. As a multicultural city with a diverse street-style culture that contributes to its fashion-forward reputation, the Big Apple is the ultimate destination for fashion enthusiasts and professionals alike. It’s that unique blend of creativity and personal expression that makes New York City a mecca of trailblazing style for all to see.

2. Paris, France

Paris is often thought of as the city of love, but it's also a great city of fashion. Known for its historical significance and haute couture, which is made-to-measure fashion at the highest level, it's the city that sets the tone for fashion credibility. It's also home to some of the greatest fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Chanel and Dior, which all exemplify the craftsmanship and elegance the city is celebrated for.

3. London, United Kingdom

London has a diverse and rich fashion scene thanks to its eclectic culture that mixes a wide range of styles and subcultures with traditional British heritage. From high-end luxury to avant-garde streetwear, the area is championed for its individuality and innovation in terms of design and even casual style. It's also known for its prestigious fashion schools like Central Saint Martins', which has ushered in some of fashion's greatest designers like Alexander McQueen and John Galliano.

4. Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles looms large as the entertainment capital of the world and is home to Hollywood, numerous celebrities and music record labels. However, it also has a rich fashion history of street culture and expression dating back to the inception of Hip Hop through skate culture and streetwear brands. The combination of celebrity culture, music proximity and local personal expression contribute to the city’s ever-evolving fashion impact.

5. Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta stands out as a modern-day Black metropolis with its thriving fashion culture and rich Southern history. As a home to many successful and influential artists, actors, athletes and entrepreneurs, its approach to fashion is diverse. Whether it’s the aspirational mixing of streetwear and luxury by musicians, or the laidback athleisure of its inhabitants, the city’s bold Southern flair always takes centerstage.

6. Milan, Italy

As one of the marquee fashion capitals of the world, Milan’s mix of craftsmanship, industrial design, and cultural appeal make it stand out. In addition to its iconic fashion houses like Gucci, Valentino and Bottega Veneta, the city’s historic architecture and stylish inhabitants add to its allure. With its burgeoning musical landscape, including a growing Hip Hop scene, the city's combination of design, culture and nightlife exude the essence of Italian allure and make it a very fashionable city.

7. Houston, Texas

Houston stands out as a top fashionable city, mixing its Western and Southern roots with contemporary urban style. With its diverse population that reflects its multicultural heritage, Houston embraces many style influences from cowboy boots and Southern elegance to streetwear and high-end couture. Its illustrious music scene, spearheaded by notable icons like Beyoncé, Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion, also contributes to the perception of Houston with their bold and expressive looks, effortlessly uplifting the city as an epicenter of Southern heritage mixed with new age possibilities.

8. Miami, Florida

With its tropical climate, Miami is known for bright colors, lightweight fabrics and glamorous styles. It's also home to a diverse population including African American, Caribbean and Latino communities that infuse the city with multicultural flair by creating a signature look of mixed styles and influences. The bold city also has an artistic side with its annual Art Basel and its Design District, which showcase some of the greatest art, emerging talent and fashion collaborations.

9. Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos is a stylish city due to its vibrant culture, entrepreneurial spirit and diverse influences. Lagosians embrace a mix of traditional attire and contemporary styles, effectively using fashion as a form of personal expression. The city also hosts events like Lagos Fashion Week and Arise Fashion Week. Each one showcases the latest collections from Nigerian and African designers, while its growing film industry, Nollywood, continues to push its stylish reputation into global markets.

10. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is one of the most innovative cities in the world known for its distinct style. Its fashionable reputation is fueled by diverse subcultures and Tokyo residents who express their individuality through eclectic looks that blend high fashion with streetwear and vintage finds. As a global destination for creativity and shopping, the city attracts fashion lovers from all over the world.

11. Chicago, Illinois

Chicago reigns as a fashionable city because of its cultural heritage and unique fashion scene. From its upscale boutiques to its inner-city neighborhoods, the people of Chicago have a unique sense of style that blends urban with Midwestern ease. Sports culture also looms large in Chicago, where Michael Jordan's legacy and the Jordan brand are prevalent and reflective of the city's love of athleisure.